Diocese of Jefferson City announces departure of Father Tolton High School president

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Diocese of Jefferson City announced Thursday that President Doug Callahan is no longer at Father Augustine Tolton Regional Catholic High School.

Callahan was appointed as president in September after he spent more than 30 years with the Boy Scouts of America.

Callahan said in an e-mail to ABC 17 News:

"Late this afternoon Bishop McKnight informed me, without notice, reason or explanation that my services were no longer required. My hope had been to lead Father Tolton High School to new heights and achievements. However, the Bishop and I had different views. You can imagine my disappointment as I thought this was my second career."

The Jefferson City diocese said the departure of Callahan came within the 90-day probation period of his contract.

"It will be a priority for me, the superintendent of the Catholic schools and leadership of our parishes in Columbia to ensure the right team is in place for Father Tolton Catholic High School to thrive," said Bishop McKnight.

Tolton High School's vice president, Jill McIntosh, will fill in as president on an interim basis until a new president is chosen.

Around 250 students in grades nine through 12 attend Father Tolton High School.

The Diocese of Jefferson City covers nearly 40 counties across Missouri.