Disaster relief agencies, volunteers continue to follow food code in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - More than 30 Jefferson City and Eldon residents stayed in Red Cross shelters Tuesday night and many more are still in need of supplemental nutrition after their homes were damaged or destroyed nearly a week before.

Abigail Anderson, executive director of the central Missouri chapter of the American Red Cross, said the organization is making sure that all donated food that is provided to those in need is safe.

"Any food provided in a red cross shelter cannot be homemade," said Anderson. "We want to ensure the safety of the folks that are recieving the food. So, it is either packaged or it comes directly from a catering service."

Crisis Response International served lunch in Jefferson City on Tuesday and Wednesday and event organizer Brianna Spicka said her volunteers had the proper health certification for each place which they distributed food.

"We all are trained in food safety. So, we follow that protocol very well," said Spicka. "It's been an amazing turn-out and amazing just being able to minister to the hearts of the people."

On Thursday, the Red Cross will oversee the opening of multi-agency resource centers in Jefferson City and Eldon.