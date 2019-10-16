SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Distracted driving one leading cause of crashes involving emergency vehicles

Ambulance involved in crash in Columbia on Tuesday

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 08:27 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:52 PM CDT

Crashes involving emergency vehicles

COLUMBIA, Mo. - There are hundreds of crashes involving emergency vehicles in Missouri each year. 

According to data from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, several things lead to these crashes. One of the main causes of the wrecks is animals in the roadway, but other drivers can also cause crashes.

Distracted driving caused 138 crashes in Missouri in 2017 involving emergency vehicles. It accounted for 164 in 2015. 

Failure to yield also causes crashes every year in Missouri. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has a full list of causes available on its database.

Data shows police vehicles are the most likely emergency vehicles to be involved in crashes. Ambulances, like the one in a crash in Columbia on Tuesday, are the second most likely emergency vehicle to be in a crash.

The crash Tuesday involved an ambulance from Callaway County. Two emergency medical services workers inside the ambulance were sent to University Hospital with minor injuries. 

ABC 17 News crews found over a three-year period, Callaway County had fewer emergency vehicles involved in wrecks than Boone and Cole counties. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has a full list from each county in the state.

 

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

Light to Moderate Rain for Saturday
 Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Light to Moderate Rain for Saturday(1:35)

  • Light to Moderate Rain for Saturday
     Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Light to Moderate Rain for Saturday

Recommended Stories

Top Videos