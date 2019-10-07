Dix Road bridge shuts down at midnight

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Dix Road bridge over Route 50 will shut down at 12 a.m. Tuesday for repairs.

The full bridge closure will last up to 15 days and the bridge is expected to open, weather permitting, on Oct. 22, said Missouri Department of Transportation spokesperson Adam Pulley.

He said work will continue with occasional overnight single-lane closures until Nov. 1.

Crews plan to make bridge deck repairs and add an asphalt overlay, Pulley said.

Some nearby businesses have concerns about the bridge closure.

"It's definitely going to reroute traffic and definitely going to cause a disturbance in some way," said Dix Road Laundry employee Brayden Belala.

He said he thinks Dix Road is one of the busiest thoroughfares in Jefferson City and expects the construction to cause some delays for drivers.

MoDOT doesn't have any marked detours for the closure but recommends that motorists use Route 179, Bolivar Street or Missouri Boulevard to cross Route 50 while the Dix Road overpass is closed.