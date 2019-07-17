DOC investigates after inmate attacked at JCCC

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Corrections is investigating an attack Sunday at the Jefferson City Correctional Center, according to department officials.

Karen Pojmann, communications director, confirmed there was a fight between two inmates and one person attacked the other with an "improvised weapon."

The victim was treated outside of the facility, but returned to JCCC the same day. Pojmann said the victim is doing well and has since rejoined the general population.

Officials said charges may be filed against the inmate who used the weapon. That person is currently in segregated housing, Pojmann said.