Doctor warns of heat illness as temperatures continue to rise

Hot weekend in MidMissouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Doctors warn about the effects of excessive heat as the temperatures in Mid-Missouri continue to rise.

A doctor with MU Health's Department of Emergency Medicine, Christopher Sampson told us the first signs of heat illness are feeling thirsty, dizzy and excessively hot. He said you should get out of the sun and go into the shade or an air conditioned area as soon as you start feeling those symptoms.

Children, elderly citizens, and people with chronic illnesses can be the most at risk for heat illness, but Samson said everyone should be careful.

"Almost anyone can be affected by the hot temperatures, even people who are fit and athletic. Even when they are working out in the heat, they can succumb to the effects of it," Samson said.

He said the best way to prevent heat illness is by drinking water before you go outside so you are hydrated well before you go outside. He also said wearing sunscreen and light-colored clothing will help curb heat illness.

Samson also suggested if you are planning on working out or doing work outside, do so in the early morning or late afternoon to avoid the hottest parts of the day.