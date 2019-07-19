Doctors warn about dangers of extreme heat

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A doctor with MU Health Care said exercising or working in hot conditions can add a lot of stress to your body.

He said the number one thing people can do to stay safe in these conditions is to drink a lot of water.

"People should be drinking water and staying hydrated before they even head out the door," an MU doctor said.

He also recommends taking several breaks while enduring these high temperatures.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anyone working in hot conditions are at a serious risk of heat exhaustion.

"Heat exhaustion is the body's response to excessive loss of water and salt, usually through excessively sweating," the CDC said.

The CDC said signs to watch out for include a headache, excessive sweating and nausea. The organization said if you start to feel any of those symptoms find a cool place and get out of the heat immediately.

Experts warn that a heatstroke is the most serious heat injury and can be deadly if it is not treated.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a heatstroke is when your body's temperature rises to 104 F or above.

"Heatstroke is a condition caused by your body overheating, usually as a result of prolonged exposure to or physical exertion in high temperatures," the Mayo Clinic said.

The Mayo Clinic said if you are suffering from nausea, a throbbing headache, or fever to call 911 and seek professional help immediately.

The MU doctor also said to not forget to apply sunscreen.

"SPF 30 or 50 is best and reapply it every 30 minutes depending on the activity," MU doctor said.