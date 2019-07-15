Dogs attack woman in Mexico

MEXICO, Mo. - A woman was attacked Friday by two dogs in Mexico, leaving her injured.

The dogs' owner was injured in the attack along with the 37-year-old victim, said Maj. Bryce Mesko with the Mexico Department of Public Safety. Police responded to the call in the 1000 block of MacFarlane at 5:21 p.m. Friday, Mesko said.

The victim knew the owner and was visiting her at the time of the attack, Mesko said. The two dogs were taken to the animal shelter.

Information about the woman's condition was not immediately available Monday.

Mexico city ordinances say a dog is considered dangerous when it meets any of three conditions:

When it attacks a person and causes bodily injury if it is in a place other than its enclosure;

When it commits unprovoked acts in a place other than its enclosure which can cause a person to reasonably believe that the dog will attack

And when it makes an unprovoked act on a domestic animal when the dog is running at large.

It isn't clear Monday afternoon whether the dogs in the Mexico attack had already been deemed dangerous or whether they will be after the attack. Mexico's city code also outlines requirements for owners of dangerous dogs:

Register the dangerous dog with the animal control officer.

Provide animal control with two color pictures of the dog.

Have the animal spayed or neutered

Have the dog microchipped

Restrain the dangerous dog at all times on a leash in the immediate control of a person or in a secure enclosure.

Obtain liability insurance coverage or show financial responsibility in an amount of at least $100,000.00 to cover damages caused by the dog.

City code says a dog that attacks a person or another animal can also be euthanized.

Check back later for more on this developing story.