Downtown Jefferson City parking lots still flooded

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Parking lots in Jefferson City continue to be closed due to flooding.

Employers recommend getting a ride to work, using a ride-share service or using shuttle areas.

State workers can also use the Jefferson City bus routes for free if they show their state ID.

You can find the Jeff Tran schedules here.

State workers can also park in one of these remote shuttles:

Shuttle Lot #1 – South and southwest Capital Mall parking lot (Sears area). An express bus route will run from this location to the Harry S Truman Building.

Shuttle lot #2 – Lower Missouri State Penitentiary parking lot. An express bus route will run from this location to the Harry S Truman Building.

The Capital Mall bus shuttle will run between 7-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.

State workers who need to get back to their cars during the day can park at the Missouri State Penitentiary lot. The bus shuttle will continue running from 6:40 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

State team members should not park in the Capital Mall parking lot, near JOANN Fabric and Craft Store.

Team members can also park at the St. Peter's Catholic Church on 216 Broadway in its lower parking lot. The parking lot can be accessed via West High Street. Fifty parking spots are available on first-serve basis.

State team members can also get to the Harry S. Truman Building and other state buildings in downtown Jefferson CIty by walking left onto West Main Street from Lot 14, turning left onto Bolivar Street and then turn left on West High Street.

Employees who have any further questions are asked to call The Office of Administration's Division of Facilities, Design and Construction at (573) 751-3339.