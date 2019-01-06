Dozens gather at vigil for girl hit and killed by CPD vehicle

Vigil held for 4yearold hit by police...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Signs, balloons and candles lit up the front of Battle High School Saturday night to honor 4-year-old Gabriella Curry, who was killed Friday night after being struck by a Columbia Police Department vehicle.

Reverend James Gray said he tried to provide what comfort he could for those gathered.

"People of all walks of life just to come and let this mother and father and siblings know 'We support you in whatever you may need,'" he told ABC 17 News.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Officer Andria Heese was trying to park on the sidewalk to watch Battle High School students load into the buses. She hit Curry when she was driving forward onto the sidewalk.

"We have to keep that officer in prayer because, you know, this is something you never get over," said Gray.

Sgt. Scott White said Saturday he didn't know where Curry was in relation to the vehicle when she was hit.