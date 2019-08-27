Dozens of roads closed across Missouri

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Several roads are closed across Missouri after heavy rain Monday night.

MoDOT officials said 40 roads are closed across the state and four are closed in Mid-Missouri due to water over the road.

According to the MoDOT traveler map, the following roads are closed in Mid-Missouri:

Route V in Cooper County

Route J in Chariton County

Route J in Montogomery County

Route K Westbound in Callaway County

Flooding is not the only concern for drivers. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department posted to Facebook, asking drivers to watch out for debris in roads. They posted a photo of a tree downed in a flooded road.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department says it has received several reports of debris in roadways from Monday's storms. Source: Pulaski County Sheriff's Department Facebook page

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department says it has received several reports of debris in roadways from Monday's storms. Source: Pulaski County Sheriff's Department Facebook page

"We are receiving lots of reports of debris left over from the storm earlier," the Facebook post said. "Please be cautious and report anything in the roadway and/or anything potentially hazardous."