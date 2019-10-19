Driver charged with manslaughter, drug possession after Highway 63 crash

Fatal Highway 63 crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. - One person died on Thursday, and another person was charged after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 and Broadway.

A Ford Focus was traveling southbound on the on-ramp from East Broadway to Highway 63 south just before 2 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle crashed into a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 63, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

The Ford Focus was being driven by Talon Z. Kobush, 20, of Columbia, and Sarah J. Bounds, 25, of Columbia was the passenger in the vehicle. Police said Bounds died as a result of the crash.

Kobush was charged Friday in two separate cases -- in one case he was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving with a suspended license and in another with two counts of felony drug possession. Police said in a news release Friday morning that he had been charged with leaving the scene of a crash, but no leaving the scene charges were apparent in court records.

Kobush was taken to University Hospital after the crash but refused to allow staff to treat him for his injuries and immediately left, according to court documents. Police later arrested Kobush on Grindstone Parkway after a trespassing call in south Columbia. Police searched Kobush and found heroin and Xanax pills, according to court documents.

Talon K. Kobush is arrested on Thursday, Oct. 17 on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a controlled substance.

Talon K. Kobush is arrested on Thursday, Oct. 17 on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a controlled substance.

Neither Kobush nor Bounds were wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release.

Kobush is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Brady H. Wiler, 23, of New Bloomfield was driving the other vehicle. He was not hurt in the crash.