Driver hurt in I-70 crash dies from injuries

The Columbia Fire Department tweeted this photo showing a car damaged in a crash on Interstate 70 near Stadium Boulevard on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department confirmed the man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on I-70 has died.

According to a news release, William McDowell, 86, of Vandalia, died on May 23 from injuries he received during a crash on I-70 near mile marker 124 on May 16.

Police said witnesses told officers he was in the merging lane from the Stadium/I-70 on-ramp and tried to use the cross-median emergency U-turn by crossing both the driving and passing lanes. A pick-up truck driven by Richard Bean, 62, of Texas, struck McDowell's vehicle, causing the car to spin and hit a semi driven by Christopher Bolen, 38, of Texas. Bean and Bolen suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but do not suspect alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor, according to the news release.