Driver's license, vehicle registration fees increase

KMIZ/File Photo

COLUMBIA, Mo. - New vehicle inspection laws and license fees went into effect Wednesday across Missouri.

Senate Bill 89 exempts vehicles up to 10 years old from biennial safety inspections as long as they have fewer than 150,000 miles.

The other law going into effect is an increase in processing fees at rural private license offices.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, the fee increases are provided for in

House Bill 499 increases the processing fee for driver's licenses and permits from $2.50 to $6. For licenses and permits issued for three years or more, the $5 fee has increased to $12.

The annual vehicle registration fee is increasing from $3.50 to $6 and the biennial processing fee from $7 to $12. The title application processing fee is going from $2.50 to $6.

Department of Revenue officials say it's been 20 years since Missouri last increased processing fees for driver licenses and vehicle registration.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, House Bill 499 also requires the Department to revoke an individual's driving privilege upon notification from law enforcement that the driver was involved in an accident in which their vehicle struck a highway or emergency worker in a construction or emergency zone.