Driver unhurt after crashing into Westlake Aquatic Center

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 07:01 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:44 PM CDT

LAURIE, Mo. - A woman isn't hurt after she crashed into an indoor pool Tuesday morning in Morgan County.

The Laurie Police Department told ABC 17 News the crash happened at the Westlake Aquatic Center around 10 a.m.

Police said the woman told officers she blacked out while she was pulling into the parking lot and didn't remember the crash.

The name of the driver and the amount of damage the crash caused to the aquatic center hasn't been released. 

