Drivers backed up on I-70 after crash near connector

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia authorities warned drivers to expect delays Saturday afternoon in the westbound lanes of I-70 after a crash near the connector.

ACCIDENT ALERT: I-70 WB near Highway 63 Connector. Emergency crews on the scene. Traffic is backup to Lake of the Woods exit. Expect delays. @MoDOT_Central @ColumbiaPD @MSHPTrooperF pic.twitter.com/MQaMs0Meqc — Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) October 12, 2019

Traffic was backed up to the Lake of the Woods exit, according to ABC 17 News crews on scene and the Columbia Fire Department. The crash occurred near the onramp from I-70 to the connector, according to CFD.

"Traffic is moving, but very slowly," said CFD on Twitter around 2:40 p.m. Saturday. The department recommended drivers use the "Zipper Merge technique" to help traffic flow.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or if anyone was injured. ABC 17 News has contacted authorities for more information.