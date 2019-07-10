Bridge work starts at Bonne Femme Creek on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Drivers could experience delays on Route 63 northbound over Bonne Femme Creek beginning on Wednesday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will start bridge repairs at 8 a.m. just south of Columbia in Boone County. It's expected to cause traffic to be down to one lane.

MoDOT said the work is expected to extend the life of the bridge by 25 years.

The work is scheduled to be done by August.

The bridge work is part of a larger project that aims to improve seven bridges in Boone and Callaway Counties along Route 63. The entire project is set to be completed by the end of the summer.