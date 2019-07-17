COLUMBIA, Mo. - Roadwork starts Wednesday morning on Forum and Nifong Boulevard.

Crews will be replacing failing concrete panels on the northbound lane of Forum Boulevard between Club Village Drive and Nifong Boulevard.

The work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.

Drivers can expect to see minor delays and motorists should be cautious when driving through the area.

Forum Boulevard will be open to two-lane traffic, however, there will be a lane shift in the area.

The work is scheduled to be completed Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m., weather permitting.

This construction is nearby another project at the intersection Forum Blvd and Green Meadows where crews are building a roundabout.

Both projects are expected to delay morning commutes in the area.

Crews are advising to find an alternate route.