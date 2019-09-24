SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Drivers in deadly Highway 63 crash identified

One dead, one seriously injured

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 09:04 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 03:55 PM CDT

WESTPHALIA, Mo. - UPDATE - 3:40 p.m.: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified Regina Troesser, 44, of Bonnots Mill as the woman who was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning.

The patrol's report said the collision happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 63, about a mile and a half south of Highway 50. 

According to the patrol, 22-year-old Lacey Clark of Bland, Missouri, was driving southbound, crossed the centerline and struck Troesser's SUV head-on. 

Troesser was pronounced dead at the scene and Clark was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia, the report said.

ORIGINAL: One person died Tuesday morning after a head-on crash involving two-vehicles that shut down north and southbound lanes of Highway 63 in Westphalia.

 

One person died, and one person was seriously hurt in the crash, said Sgt. Scott White with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash was cleared by 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

This story will be updated as more information is available. 

