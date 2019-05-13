COLUMBIA, Mo. - More Boone County eateries finished the last week with clean inspections than with health code violations.

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department has inspected 23 eateries since April 24. Twelve of those did not receive any violations, but 11 did.

Of the eateries inspected, Hy-Vee's bakery and deli on Conley Road had the most critical violations.

The grocery store was cited for storing raw chicken above foods that don't need to be cooked, among others. This can cause raw chicken to drip onto ready-to-eat foods.

Food inspections April 24-May 1

Health Department assistant director Scott Clardy said all eateries' critical violations are corrected before the health inspector leaves, but if they are not able to be corrected, the inspector sets up a follow-up inspection.

All eateries inspected since April 24.

Hy-Vee Bakery/Deli (Conley Road): 4/29, follow-up scheduled for 5/1

Three critical violations: Raw chicken improperly stored above ready-to-eat food in the Chinese food cooler. Deli meat was not stored at the correct temperature and a hand sink did not have soap.

Fuddrucker's: 4/24

Two critical violations: Both ice shoots in soda dispensers are soiled with grime and mold and cheese sauce was out of the correct temperature range. The inspection note said the restaurant will be remodeled this summer.

Holiday Inn (Port Way): 4/25, follow-up scheduled for 4/30

Two critical violations: Slime mold in ice machines and potentially hazardous ready-to-eat foods were held longer than seven days, but the inspection note said they were thrown away.

Big Daddy's BBQ: 4/26, follow-up scheduled for 5/1

One critical violation: Coleslaw was above the proper temperature of 41 degrees. The inspection note also said house-made BBQ sauce was sitting out at room temperature and the department told the eatery to get the product tested for pH and water activity level to see whether it can be set out at room temperature.

Wingate Inn: 4/24, all critical violations were fixed by a follow-up inspection on 4/26.

Two critical violations: Yogurt above the proper temperature, sausage was sitting in a handwashing-only sink.

Sam's Grocery/Meat Department: 4/26

One critical violation: Food debris on clean dishes.

Hoss's Market: 4/25

One non-critical violation: Items in two storage area were stored on the ground. The inspection note also said the inspector discussed proper labeling for items packaged in-store.

Schnuck's Bakery & Deli: 4/30

One non-critical violation: Lid of pizza flip-top cooler is coming apart and needs to be repaired, according to the inspection report.

Staybridge Suites: 4/24

One non-critical violation: Diced ham thawing on the counter. The inspection note said the dish machine is not working and dishes are being washed in the dishwasher and then manually sanitized.

Al and Lena's Catering: 4/26

One critical violation: No paper towels at a hand sink.

Two non-critical violations: Flour and powdered sugar in bulk containers were not labeled and there wasn't any hot water at a hand sink.

Lake of the Woods Golf Course: 4/25

One non-critical violation: No thermometer in a fridge or freezer, which holds hot dogs and burgers.

Eateries with zero violations at the time of inspection: