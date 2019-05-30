Efforts to reduce flooding continue in Boone County

Volunteers sandbag the area of Hartsburg , Missouri, due to anticipated flooding on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Multiple agencies and volunteers were working on relief efforts for flooding in Boone County on Thursday.

Boone County Electric Cooperative had some employees in Hartsburg to assist in the sandbagging efforts. They will continue to support the city of Rocheport as the Missouri River continues to threaten that community as well.

Deputy Director of Boone County Emergency Management Tom Hurley said Hartsburg and Rocheport are the two biggest areas of concern right now.

"We've put out close to 90,000 sandbags between the two municipalities," Hurley said.

He said it's hard to put a time frame on the flooding and that it will take a while for things to get back to normal.

"This is a long term operation, this is not a one day or even a couple days of an operation," Hurley said. "We'll be monitoring these sandbags and the current operations for some time to ensure that the sandbags are holding, there's not infiltration and that the public transportation and public infrastructure is still protected as well as the homes."

The job doesn't stop after the water levels recede. Hurley said his team will look at damages and assess if the county needs to apply for aid.

Anyone affected by flooding should call 2-1-1, or if it is an emergency call 9-1-1.