Eldon continues to recover three months after tornado

ELDON, Mo. - Recovery efforts continue in Eldon, Missouri three months after an EF 3 tornado swept through the city.

Chris Reynolds, senior minister at Ninth Street Christian Church, said many residents affected by the tornado are working to repair their homes while other structures remain damaged.

"There are parts of town that are coming back together," Reynolds said. "There are several apartment buildings and residential units that have not started to be rebuild yet."

He said a group of churches, called the Eldon Ministerial Alliance, has raised about $35,000 for tornado recovery and has used about half of the money so far.

There is still a need for housing, Reynolds said.

"People are still looking to find a place to go," he said. "A lot of those apartment buildings where a lot of people were living haven't come back online yet."

Reynolds said those who are in need of tornado relief -- or know someone who is -- should contact Ninth Street Church at (573) 392-4685.