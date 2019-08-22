Eldon police search for man who fled officers

ELDON, Mo. - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly fled law enforcement officers.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that the Eldon Police Department was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle on Highway 52.

The chase ended just south of Route OO on Wilkes Creek Road in Morgan County.

Police and deputies searched the area for the person who ran from the scene. The person is described as a white man with a black tank top and several tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.