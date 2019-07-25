Electrical issue causes Boonville garage fire

Electrical issues cause Boonville fire

BOONVILLE, Mo. - A fire that destroyed a parking structure and storage facility in Boonville was electrical in nature, said Fire Chief Tim Carmichael.

Crews responded to the fire in the 400 block of Main Street in downtown Boonville Wednesday before 7:45 p.m.

The building that served as a parking structure and storage unit is a total loss and a rear building next door has some damage, he said.

Carmichael said three firefighters went to the hospital, two from the Boonville Fire Department and one from the Cooper County Fire Protection District.

One Boonville firefighter, Clark Greis, remained in the hospital on Thursday in fair condition after sustaining substantial injuries from the structure collapsing during the fire, Carmichael said.