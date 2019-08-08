Ellis Library evacuated for possible hazardous material

CFD and MUPD authorities respond to Ninth Street and Conley Avenue for a hazardous materials incident on Thursday, Aug. 8.

CFD and MUPD authorities respond to Ninth Street and Conley Avenue for a hazardous materials incident on Thursday, Aug. 8.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Fire Department and the University of Missouri Police Department responded to a call of hazardous materials at Ellis Library on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the building at Ninth Street and Conley Avenue after noon on Thursday.

Crews were moving an air conditioning unit in the basement of the library, which set off a fire alarm, said MUPD spokeswoman Sara Diedrich.

The air conditioning unit had residual chemicals, causing an odor, Diedrich said. The library was evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities did not find the odor to be hazardous, Diedrich said.

The library was back open by 1:30 p.m.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here