Emergency crews prioritize safety in heavily damaged parts of Jefferson City

Jefferson City residents continue tornado cleanup

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - At Monday night's city council meeting, Jefferson City leaders will recognize and render special thanks to Missouri Task Force One for its response to the devastating tornado that struck May 22.

"The task force was just the first of many many agencies that responded," Jefferson City fire chief Matt Schofield said. "We plan on recognizing a bunch of other agencies as well."

More than three weeks after the high-powered storm swept through, residents continue to clean debris from many properties and as that happens, Schofield said his department prioritizes safety.

Multiple calls have been fielded by the Jefferson City Fire Department related to structurally deficient buildings, dangerous debris and electrical issues.

Schofield said his department is warning residents to stay vigilant in damaged area or avoid them entirely.

"This storm damaged our infrastructure plain and simple," Schofield said. "It's going to be a long road to recovery."

Some resident praised the city's response to the storm's destructive aftermath,

"The city has done a good job," said Donovan Dean, landlord of a destroyed Jackson Street home. "I mean you look at all the people affected, the flood, the tornado and then all of the debris that the volunteers took away, they've done a good job. They are to be commended."

None of Dean's tenants were hurt when the tornado ripped the roof off the home in the 700 block.

Information for relief resources are still being made available on the homepage of the city's website.