Emergency services hold exercise at Hearnes Center

Nuclear disaster exercise

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Several agencies conducted an emergency preparedness exercise at the Hearnes Center on the University of Missouri campus Tuesday and Thursday. It is set to take place from 4 to 8 p.m.

The agencies, including the University of Missouri Police Department, Columbia Fire Department, Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, and more will take part in the drill which will focus on receiving evacuees as a result of a nuclear incident at the Callaway Energy Center near Fulton.

Elizabeth Thompson, training and exercise specialist for the Boone County Office of Emergency management said it was meant to ensure procedures are in place to provide care for anyone affected.

"Yeah, so we definitely want to participate in these drills because if there were a nuclear incident at the Callaway Energy Center there would be as many as 3,000 evacuees designated to come to Boone County and be received here at the Hearnes Center," she said.

"But we also want to make sure that the impact on our county and our citizens that we're prepared for that and that those impacts are very minimal as well so that business can continue as normal," she said.

She said if an incident happened the emergency crews would test people for contaminants and then provide further care, such as registering them for a shelter if they needed a place to stay.

They would also decontaminate people if needed.

"That could be as simple as washing their hands or changing their clothes, or if needed a full shower if their contamination were more extensive," Thompson said.

There were no hazardous or dangerous materials used during the drill.

She said Tuesday's drill allowed the crews to practice in a more low-pressure environment before Thursday's drill which will be FEMA evaluated.

As a result of the drill, there will be many agencies at the Hearnes Center. Citizens should avoid calling 911 unless there is an actual emergency.