COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Wise Guys Pizza manager told inspectors an employee was "poisoning cut tomatoes on the sandwich preparation line with Simple Green all-purpose cleaner" this month, Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department inspection reports show.

The manager said the employee did not deny tampering with the food, according to inspection reports.

The manager said the employee sprayed the cleaner -- which is listed as "orally non-toxic and biodegradable" on the Simple Green website -- on the food July 14, but it was caught the same day and none of the tainted food was sold to the public.

The manager said the employee was sent home the same day and fired the next day.

According to the inspection reports, Wise Guys' manager and general manager planned to discuss pressing charges.

"Our role is food protection, so once we assured there had not been a threat to public health and that there was no current or ongoing threat to public health, that ended our part of this incident," Health Department Assistant Director Scott Clardy said.

The Columbia Police Department is now investigating the incident.

CPD spokesman Jeff Pitts said the department has started an investigation. He declined to release specifics, citing the ongoing investigation.

Clardy said the health department reported the incident to FDA Criminal Investigations and the Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department is no longer involved in the investigation.

Clardy said the department doesn't recall anything like this happening before.

Health inspection reports July 2-24

The following inspections were completed in Boone County since July 2.

Charley's Steakery: inspections completed 7/12, 7/14 and 7/17, follow-up scheduled for 7/23

One critical violation: Sewage/liquid is overflowing in multiple places in the establishment. The GM called the health department to let them know, the health department suspended the restaurant's permit on 7/12. On 7/14, the inspection report said a "plumbing service came and made necessary repairs. The floor is temporarily repaired, permanent fixes will be followed up on. There is no longer any sewage leak in establishment." Another inspection report on 7/17 said the "floor is not fixed yet. April the GM stated that it should be fixed by next week. Follow up scheduled for Tuesday July 23rd."

Taste Place (North Stadium Blvd): 7/10, all critical violations were corrected during a follow-up inspection report completed on 7/16

Six critical violations: Raw meats were stored above ready-to-eat foods in coolers, types of meat were not properly stored in correct order, meat in a cooler was not properly date-labeled, inaccurate thermometer, sink used for other purposes than hand washing, container holding lemons was resting where the drinking ice is stored and a washing machine was not sanitizing dishes,

McDonald's (Clark Lane): 7/17, follow-up scheduled for 7/19. The inspection note said the "Health department received a complaint that there is mold growing in ice machine. At time of inspection ice machine for left fountain drink machine is soiled with mold growth and shall be cleaned. Spoke with management and they will have maintenance clean and sanitize ice shoot."

One critical violation: Left fountain drink's ice machine is soiled with mold growth.

Arris' Pizza: 7/10, follow-up scheduled for 7/19

Three critical violations: Potentially hazardous food items were stored in a cooler that was reading an improper temperature, gyro meat did not have a lid, employee was cutting peppers for salads without gloves on. The inspection note said the peppers were thrown away and the employee washed their hands and put on gloves before cutting more. The inspection note also said there was ice buildup in a freezer again. Management showed evidence of a new freezer door that was on order.

JJ's Cafe: 7/18, follow-up scheduled for 7/22

Three critical violations: Multiple containers of pancake mix and diced ham were missing date labels, the menu was missing a consumer advisory for eggs and hamburgers cooked to order and an employee's drink was found sitting on a cooler.

Thai Express: 7/8, all critical violations were corrected during a follow-up inspection report completed on 7/12.

Two critical violations: Sanitizer solution is too low and there was not a test kit for the sanitizer.

One non-critical violation: Foods were out of their original packages.

Barnes & Noble Cafe: 7/12, all critical violations were corrected during a follow-up inspection report completed on 7/19

One critical violation: Slime mold in an ice machine.

Loop Liquor: 7/3

Selling ice without the appropriate label. This has been a violation the past two inspections.

Breaktime (Forum Blvd): 7/15, all critical violations were corrected during a follow-up inspection report completed on 7/17

One critical violation: Mold found in the ice chute of the fountain machine.

A Galaxy of Stars Childcare: 7/2 and 7/3

Two critical violations: Deli meats were not labeled with a date and the hand sink was used for other purposes than hand washing.

Two non-critical violations: Cabinets holding clean dishes were dirty and a thermometer is missing. The inspection note also said the inspector recommended placing sealant around hand washing sink to limit bacteria growth.

Quik Trip (Clark Lane): 7/12

Two critical violations: Accumulation of food debris on a pizza pan and the pizza pan was washed only once daily.

44 Stone: 7/16

One critical violation: Employee was using their bare hands on ready-to-eat foods. The inspection report said the health department inspector corrected the employee on the spot and reviewed the policy with the employee. The report also said the inspector recommended management review policy with all staff members.

Three non-critical violations: Employee drink was improperly stored above a food preparation table, dishes were not air-dried before stacking them, sanitizing rags were not stored in sanitizing buckets.

44 Canteen: 7/10

One critical violation: Sanitizing bucket improperly stored on a table.

Four non-critical violations: Leak in a cooler, missing thermometer in a cooler, sanitizing rags were not stored in sanitizing buckets and a soiled three-compartment sink nozzle.

LA Nickels Golf: 7/3

Two critical violations: Dirty microwave and no soap at a hand sink.

Jimmy John's (Corporate Lake Drive): 7/3

Two critical violations: Employee drinks stored incorrectly and unlabeled spray bottles were found next to a hand sink.

Candlelight Lodge: 7/13, all critical violations were corrected during a follow-up inspection report completed on 7/9

One critical violation: Items in a cooler were not in the proper temperature range.

Arena Liquor: 7/12

One non-critical violation: Employee food was stored with items for sale.

Burr Oak Brewing Co.: 7/3

One critical violation: Paper towel dispenser was not functioning. The inspection note also said the facility needs a hand washing sign in restroom.

Ingredient: 7/5

One critical violation: The inspection report said the inspector witnessed employee testing food with their finger, not using proper utensils.

One non-critical violation: The inspection report said "Every cooler needs ot have a thermometer in it to measure temperature."

Sub Shop: 7/22, follow-up scheduled for 7/30

Three non-critical violations: Missing labels for various baked goods, missing a spring on a bathroom door and no one was at the restaurant with the proper Servsafe training.

Breaktime (Nebraska Ave): 7/15

Two non-critical violations: Holes in a bathroom door and mold found on the floor.

Klik's: 7/11

Two non-critical violations: Seals in disrepair and condensation buildup on the bottom shelf of a cooler allowed for stagnant water.

Walmart (West Broadway): 7/10

Two non-critical violations: Leaking faucet -- a work order was placed prior to inspection -- and ice accumulating in a bakery freezer.

Hardee's (Paris Road): 7/9, follow-up scheduled for 7/12

One non-critical violation: Grease accumulation over the grill area/hood. The inspection report said the grease needs to be professionally cleaned. It also said the "establishment needs to install filter covers in the hood by 8/12/19. Filters were ordered 7/3/19."

Drury Inn (Knipp Street): 7/9

One non-critical violation: Serving spoon stored inside a food warmer with the handle touching food. The inspection report said the serving spoon was immediately removed and replaced with a new, clean utensil. The new utensil was stored properly on the spoon rest.

Smokin' Chicks BBQ: 7/17

One non-critical violation: Ice accumulated in the freezer.

Dairy Queen/Orange Julius: 7/3

One non-critical violation: Leaking plumbing, the inspection note said this is a repeat violation.

Broadway Brewery: 7/19, follow-up inspection scheduled for 7/25

One critical violation: A cooler is not the correct temperature. All of the food was moved to a functional unit.

Establishments without any violations at the time of the inspection: