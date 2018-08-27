SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Endangered silver advisory canceled for Lebanon man

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 09:18 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 03:45 AM CDT

UPDATE 8/27 3:30 a.m.: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled the endangered silver advisory. Meade has been found safe.

Original story: An endangered silver advisory is issued for James Lee Meade, 86, by the Lebanon Police Department.

Meade is described as a white male, 175 pounds, five feet and seven inches tall, with gray hair and blue eyes.

According to the advisory, Meade was last seen wearing a newsboy-style hat and tan pants. He wears glasses and has dentures. Medical conditions include significant memory issues.

His vehicle is described as a red 2003 Subaru Legacy with Missouri plate "KD9Z7E."

Meade left his residence on Coach Road to go to Mercy Hospital but never arrived.

