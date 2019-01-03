Eric Schmitt sworn in as 43rd attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Eric Schmitt was sworn in as Missouri's 43rd attorney general Thursday morning.

Gov. Mike Parson announced Schmitt as the new attorney general in November. He takes over Josh Hawley's position as Hawley is sworn into the U.S. Senate at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Schmitt was formerly the state's treasurer. Parson announced state Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick will take over as the state treasurer once Schmitt takes on the position of attorney general. Schmitt attended DeSmet Jesuit High School in St. Louis, got his undergraduate degree at Truman State and his law degree at Saint Louis University.