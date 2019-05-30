SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Evacuations begin in Dean Lake area due to flooding

Parts of Garden of Eden levee breached

Posted: May 30, 2019 11:25 AM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 11:42 AM CDT

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. - The Garden of Eden levee in Chariton County breached in multiple areas on Thursday morning, causing the area of Dean Lake to evacuate.

The levee breached in sections one and two along the Grand River in west Chariton Count, according to Chariton County emergency officials. 

Voluntary evacuation has begun in the area. 

This comes after the levee east of Keytesville breached earlier this week

