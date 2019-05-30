Evacuations begin in Dean Lake area due to flooding

The Garden of Eden levee breached in two different areas in Chariton County on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. - The Garden of Eden levee in Chariton County breached in multiple areas on Thursday morning, causing the area of Dean Lake to evacuate.

The levee breached in sections one and two along the Grand River in west Chariton Count, according to Chariton County emergency officials.

Voluntary evacuation has begun in the area.

This comes after the levee east of Keytesville breached earlier this week.