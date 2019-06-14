Event connects veterans in need with health care help

United States Department of Veterans Affairs via Wikipedia Commons

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Vet Center is celebrating 40 years Friday with a resource fair.

The fair provides veterans help with enrolling for Veterans Affairs (VA) health care and to speak with community service providers and representatives of veteran-owned businesses in Mid-Missouri.

A 2015 survey by the U.S. Census Bureau showed 341,000 working-age veterans fell below the official poverty level of $11,770 per year.

Also, according to census data, the working-poor rates are highest among veterans and non-veterans between the ages of 17 and 24 years old (9.8 percent and 19 percent, respectively).

The event also coincides with Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s birthday.

