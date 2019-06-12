Evidence of pests found at Columbia daycare

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department inspected at least 30 eateries in the last week.

During one of those visits, a health department inspector found signs of pests at a Columbia daycare.

Shalom Christian Daycare was inspected Monday and is scheduled for a follow-up inspection Friday.

The inspection note said the department received a complaint about pests at the daycare. The note said the food stored in the storage unit was being thrown away at the time of the inspection because of pests. The inspector noted that all food will need to be removed from the unit and employee food will need to be labeled by the follow-up inspection.

Boone County restaurant inspections June 5-June 12

Shalom Christian Daycare: 6/10, follow-up scheduled for 6/14:

Four critical violations: Food stored in storage unit showed evidence of pest contamination, pest harborage present as well. Food in the storage unit was damaged, potentially hazardous food was left out on a table and was at 72 degrees. Inspectors also found a dented can, which was thrown away during the inspection.

Five non-critical violations: Light bulb in the refrigerator's kitchen was in disrepair (the report said the daycare needs to get a light bulb shield in order to prevent glass breakage in food), employee food was stored with food for children, some items were not labeled and food for the daycare was stored off-site in a storage unit, which is susceptible to contamination.

Subway (Bernadette): 6/10

One critical violation: Sanitizing bucket's concentration was too weak.

Five non-critical violations: Dirty sink nozzles and drains. Employee drinks were found on a prep table, no food handler's cards at the time of the inspection, dishes were not air-dried before they were stacked.

Walmart (Conley): 6/11

Five non-critical violations: Dirty floor and broken tiles in the deli area, broken tiles in the bakery area, standing water near the dish machine and employee drink in the bakery area.

Jimmy John's (E. Broadway): 6/10, follow-up scheduled for 6/18

One critical violation: Slime mold in the ice machine

Subway (Paris Road): 6/6

Four non-critical violations: Inside of the cabinet doors are soiled, dirty sink nozzle, dishes were not air-dried before they were stacked and a strip on the back door is in disrepair, which created a way for pests to enter.

Super 8 Motel: 6/11

Four non-critical violations: Drawer that holds clean utensils is dirty, ice accumulation in the mini fridge, dirty cabinet in the breakfast area and knives were facing food-contact side-up.

South Hampton Place: 6/6

One critical violation: Dirty microwave, but the inspection said the microwave was cleaned by management during the inspection.

Two non-critical violations: A back door to the outside does not close properly and a light is visible below the door to the outside, which could allow bugs to enter.

Andy's Frozen Custard: 6/10

One critical violation: Weak sanitizer

Two non-critical violations: Sanitizing rags were not stored in sanitizing buckets and a wall is in disrepair.

Sonic (East St. Charles Road): 6/11, follow-up scheduled for 6/18

One critical violation: Cooler was not at the proper temperature. The inspection note said the food was moved by management to units that were working.

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse: 6/5

One critical violation: Dented can. The inspection note said the dented can was discarded during the inspection.

Wilson's Beach Club (Forum Blvd): 6/5 and 6/7. All critical violations were corrected during a re-inspection on 6/8.

One critical violation: Slight mold buildup in ice machine.

One non-critical violation: Sanitizing rags were not stored in the sanitizing buckets.

Taco Bell (Clark Lane): 6/7

Three non-critical violations: New grout is needed throughout the back of the house, multiple missing food handler's cards and wall tiles were broken under the sink, which makes them not smooth or easily cleanable.

No violations at the time of the inspection: