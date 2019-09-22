NEW YORK - A Missouri ex-convict was arrested in New York in August on suspicion of threatening to harm a former Callaway County assistant prosecuting attorney.

According to a complaint filed by the Eastern District of New York, Scott Allan Smith, 38, threatened to kill the prosecutor who led the prosecution against him in October 2015.

Smith was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for second-degree assault and felonious restraint in 2015. He was released in February 2019.

Starting on Aug. 3, Smith allegedly began threatening the prosecutor. Court documents show Smith called the prosecutor asking, "You remember me, don't you?" He then threatened to kill the prosecutor and her daughter.

The prosecutor reportedly hung up the phone, but Smith continued to badger her. He sent text messages talking about how he "fantasized" about killing the prosecutors while he was in prison. He complained that his son didn't know him anymore because the prosecutor sent him to prison.

Authorities said he threatened to kill the prosecutor and didn't care if he was given the death sentence for it.

"I'll happily sit in a cell and await the needle for your life," he allegedly wrote in a text message, adding that it would be a message to other United States prosecutors.

Officers with the New York Police Department reportedly traced the phone number Smith was using to a residence in Brooklyn. After watching the residence, officers arrested Smith on Aug. 3.

He is in New York state custody without bail.