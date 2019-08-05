Experts weigh in on how to talk to kids about mass shootings

Expert ways to talk with kids about...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Experts at the University of Missouri say it's important to talk to children about the recent mass shootings.

ABC 17 News spoke with Dr. Brian Houston, the director of the MU Disaster and Community Crisis Center and professor of communications about behavior health and advice for teachers and parents to help children deal with disasters.

"Check in with your kids and ask them how they're doing, and seeing if there's anything on their mind that they want to talk about," Houston said. "It's important to talk to kids and let them speak openly about what they're seeing and hearing from the media."