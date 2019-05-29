Explosion part of Columbia house fire

Flames shoot from Columbia home

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A "significant explosion" was part of a fire that destroyed a home in east-central Columbia on Wednesday, though it wasn't clear whether the explosion caused the blaze, a fire official said.

Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad Fraizer said investigators were able to confirm an explosion was involved, but they did not know whether it was the cause of the fire or secondary to it. Callers reported hearing at least one explosion at the home on Southwood Drive off Old 63.

Three people and a dog lived at the home but firefighters didn't immediately know whether anyone was home.

The first units on the scene reported flames showing and heavy black smoke at the home on Southwood Drive off Old 63. The smoke was visible from the ABC 17 News station on Business Loop 70 E. Fraizer said the fire was completely involved when firefighters arrived.

7 Photos Crews work among the remains of what was a home at Woodlea and Southwood drives in Columbia on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. [ABC 17 News] Southwood Drive house fire Crews work among the remains of what was a home at Woodlea and Southwood drives in Columbia on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. [ABC 17 News] [ + - ] The Columbia Police Department crime scene investigation van is parked behind tape at the scene of a house fire and explosion Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Woodlea and Southwood drives. The house was leveled, with only the remains of an attached carport left standing. [ + - ] Heavy smoke shows from a home on Southwood Drive off Old 63 in Columbia on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. [Columbia Fire Department] [ + - ] Firefighters work at the scene of a house fire on Southwood Drive near Old 63 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. [Columbia Fire Department] [ + - ] Firefighters work at the scene of a house fire on Southwood Drive near Old 63 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. [Columbia Fire Department] [ + - ] Firefighters work at the scene of a house fire on Southwood Drive near Old 63 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. [Columbia Fire Department] [ + - ] Flames show from a house fire on Southwood Drive near Old 63 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. [Columbia Fire Department] [ + - ] Heavy smoke shows from a home on Southwood Drive off Old 63 in Columbia on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. [Columbia Fire Department] [ + - ]

Photos showed a massive cloud of smoke. It appeared only the home's attached carport was left standing.

Fraizer said firefighters were initially concerned about the house next door being affected by the flames but firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading.

The cause of the fire and where in the home it started were not immediately clear.

Ameren Missouri crews shut off the natural gas at the scene.

Look for updates to this developing story.