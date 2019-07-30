SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Family of man found dead last week releases statement

Glen O'Neal's bones discovered off I-70 Drive S.W.

By:
  • ABC 17 News

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 05:21 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 09:46 PM CDT

Family of Glen ONeal Speaks out

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A missing person's report had been filed for the man found near I-70 in Columbia last week, according to his family.

Last week, police identified the skeletal remains found by hikers near I-70 Drive Southwest and Silvey Street as 39-year-old Glen O'Neal.

O'Neal's brother-in-law, Gregory Silvey, spoke to reporters Monday afternoon saying O'Neal's wife had filed a missing person's report about a month ago. Silvey said his death has been a shock to the family, and they didn't have much information since it's an ongoing police investigation.

"He just took off one day and was never seen or heard from again," Silvey said. "You never know when tragedy could strike."

Silvey said O'Neal proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged due to medical conditions. He said O'Neal leaves behind a wife, children, step-children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Silvey said funeral arrangements have not been set yet.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Lower temperatures and humidity this week

    Lower temperatures and humidity this week

Recommended Stories

Top Videos