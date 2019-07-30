Family of Glen ONeal Speaks out

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A missing person's report had been filed for the man found near I-70 in Columbia last week, according to his family.

Last week, police identified the skeletal remains found by hikers near I-70 Drive Southwest and Silvey Street as 39-year-old Glen O'Neal.

O'Neal's brother-in-law, Gregory Silvey, spoke to reporters Monday afternoon saying O'Neal's wife had filed a missing person's report about a month ago. Silvey said his death has been a shock to the family, and they didn't have much information since it's an ongoing police investigation.

"He just took off one day and was never seen or heard from again," Silvey said. "You never know when tragedy could strike."

Silvey said O'Neal proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged due to medical conditions. He said O'Neal leaves behind a wife, children, step-children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Silvey said funeral arrangements have not been set yet.