Family offers $10,000 reward for information on murder

$10,000 Reward for unsolved murder leads

The family of South Dakota woman Melissa Peskey is now offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information on the murder that happened nine months ago outside of Boonville.

A golf tournament dubbed "Golfing for Justice" was held last weekend to raise money to help the family find the information they need.

"Just if you know something, heard something or saw something -- please say something. We need justice for my sister," said Kara Renken, Melissa Peskey's sister.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said she was found with a gunshot wound at mile marker 96 on Interstate 70 on Dec. 13. Troopers originally responded to a call of a car crash.

Peskey had left her home in South Dakota around 3 p.m. that afternoon with her two kids. Renken said she was on her phone with her sister when she said she noticed a car swerving in front of her and a semi truck in the ditch ahead around 10 p.m.

That's when Renken said Peskey went silent.

When troopers arrived, they said they found her dead in the driver's seat. The children were found safe in the vehicle at the time.

An autopsy conducted said the gunshot came from outside of the vehicle.

In a Tweet Friday, the MSHP said the family is offering $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. The money for the award was raised through fundraising efforts.

"Right now, they're still working through a lot of that information to look for that piece of evidence that may lead us to her killer, a lot of cases can be solved by one big lead that breaks it wide open and some cases are solved through incremental steps and that just may be one of these cases," said Sgt. Scott White, from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.