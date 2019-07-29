FAQ: Broadcast tower project

Networks of Mid-Missouri Chief Engineer Eric Jones prepares the broadcast tower site Wednesday, July 24, 2019, for the switch to a temporary site.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - What is happening with this project?

The television station is getting a new broadcast tower to send its signals on channels 17 and 22 to the residents of Mid-Missouri.

Why is this happening?

After nearly 50 years of service, the tower is in disrepair. After more than a year of exploring all options, it was decided replacing the tower would be the best course of action for our future broadcasting needs.

Where is the tower located?

The tower is 17.3 miles southwest of the station's studios. It is located in a field in Moniteau County between Prairie Home and Jamestown. It is about a 40-minute drive from here on the Business Loop.

Will I lose my signal?

All the station's signals will be lost temporarily while crews move the transmitter that broadcasts our signals to a temporary tower site. This is scheduled to occur during the late night hours of July 31.

All channel 17 streams (17.1, 17.2, 17.3, 17.4 and 17.5) are scheduled to resume broadcasting sometime on August 1. This includes ABC 17 KMIZ, Me-TV, MyZou, FOX 22 KQFX and Bounce.

All channel 22 streams (22.1-22.4) will be off the air for the duration of the project. This includes the originating stream of FOX 22 KQFX, Laff, Grit and Escape.

How can I watch FOX 22?

The station is simulcast on channel 17.4 and will be available once the transition to the temporary broadcast site is complete.

How long will this project take to complete?

This project is expected to last three months. We hope to have it completed by November 1.

Will I lose your signal during that time?

It is possible. While every effort has been made to deliver our channels to the market during this construction period, some over the air viewers could experience a loss of signal. The temporary tower is lower than the permanent site and the FCC requires us to transmit at lower power from it.

What if I have satellite or cable?

All of our satellite and cable partners have been made aware of the project, and we have worked with them to deliver our signal during the construction project.