Federal authorities assisting Jefferson City investigations

JCPD Investigations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Police Department is coordinating with federal authorities on investigations into homicides and shootings in the capital city.

Police have investigated several incidents of gunfire in past six months, four of which have been deadly.

Officers found several spent shell casings in two different locations Wednesday evening.

One man was killed on Hickory Street in April. No arrests have been made in that case. Police investigated three separate deadly shootings in December.

Jefferson City Police Lt. David Williams said that the department is working to "destroy the gang network" in the city.

"Our personnel are the first responders to those scenes and are the most alarmed and upset by what they see," Williams said in an email to ABC 17 News. "They fully accept their responsibility to the community and will do everything within their lawful power to end the violence."

A criminal affidavit filed in U.S. District Court said that one federal organization, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), is working with JCPD.

The affidavit referenced evidence that was found "during an investigation by ATF and JCPD into local shootings and homicides."

Williams said the department cannot describe how the two organizations coordinate.