Federal emergency transportation funds sent to Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The U.S. Department of Transportation gave $2 million to the state of Missouri on Friday. The funds will be used to help repair roads damaged by flooding in the northwest and southeast parts of the state.

The Missouri Department of Transportation previously requested the funds. The $2 million will be immediately available to help the state continue to pay for necessary repairs to restore essential traffic and prevent additional damage at locations impacted by severe flooding.

This is in addition to the $2 million the state received from the department in May after flooding and tornadoes hit the area.

MoDOT estimates this latest flooding event caused damage in excess of $30 million, according to a news release from the U.S. department.

The newest $2 million payment is considered a down payment on the costs of short-term repairs while the state continues damage assessments for long-term repairs.