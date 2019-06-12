Copyright 2019 CNN

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency, along with its state-level counterpart, began conducting assessments Wednesday of the damage left behind from the recent tornadoes and floods.

Carroll, Saline, Howard, Boone, Callaway, Osage, Gasconade are among the counties that were being surveyed via helicopter Wednesday, according to FEMA.

Michael Cappannari of FEMA discusses damage assessment

The agency said it is conducting two types of preliminary damage assessments; individual assistance and public assistance.

FEMA, state and local authorities are cooperating in the assessments that prioritize individual assistance assessments.

The following counties are part of the individual assistance assessments: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Cole, Cooper, Douglas, Gasconade, Green, Grundy, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, Macon, Miller, Osage, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, St. Charles, St. Louis and Ste. Genevieve.

The following counties are part of the public assistance assessments: Adair, Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bollinger, Buchanan, Caldwell, Camden, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Cole, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Dunklin, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Jasper, Knox, Laclede, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Maries, Marion, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, New Madrid, Nodaway, Ozark, Pemiscot, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Ralls, Ray, St. Charles, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Saline, Schuler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney, Texas and Wright.

Gov. Mike Parson will use the information gained in the assessments to draft a request to President Donald Trump for federal assistance if the damage is too extensive for the state of Missouri to handle on its own.

Missourians who need disaster information, shelter information or referrals, or would like to volunteer are urged to call 211 or 1-800-427-4626.