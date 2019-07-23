FEMA already assisting more than 700 households in Missouri

FEMA has helped over 750 people statewide so far

Related FEMA to take another look at 21 Missouri counties

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A FEMA spokeswoman said Tuesday that the agency has approved 767 households for individual assistance grants statewide after flooding and tornadoes in the spring.

FEMA spokeswoman Nikki Gaskins said that number is likely to grow as more people apply for assistance.

She said those approved for assistance should get money in about two to three days. The approval process goes on a case-by-case basis, so she did not have an average time.

Gaskins said FEMA has already given out $3.4 million in grant money that goes directly to the survivors of the floods and storms in Missouri. The agency has also paid out $18 million from its national flood insurance policies in Missouri.

FEMA has approved 72 Cole County households and provided $364,000 in grants for temporary rental assistance, basic home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance.

In Miller County, FEMA has approved 25 households for $125,000 in grants.

FEMA on Monday opened a disaster recovery center at Cole County/Jefferson City Office of Emergency Management where anyone who was affected can apply for assistance.

Victims can also apply online at disasterassistance.gov or call 1 (800) 631-3362.