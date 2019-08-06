FEMA approves 6 additional Missouri counties for assistance

Copyright 2019 CNN

Six additional Missouri counties can now apply for federal assistance after severe storms and flooding hit the area.

Callaway, Jefferson, Lewis, McDonald, Newton and Saline counties were approved late Monday to apply for federal assistance by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The action makes the program available to eligible residents in the newly added counties.

“This is very welcome news for Missouri homeowners and renters who are working hard to recover and rebuild,"Governor Mike Parson said in a news release.

Individuals and families who sustained damage or losses due to the flooding or severe storms from April 29 to July 5 in one of the Missouri counties included in the Individual Assistance disaster declaration can register for disaster assistance by going to www.DisasterAssistance.gov. They can also call FEMA’s toll-free registration number, 1-800-621-3362.

This comes after President Donald Trump approved assistance in 20 Missouri counties, including Andrew, Atchison, Boone,Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski and St. Charles.

As of Tuesday, 1,049 households in these counties have received more than $4,937,000.

