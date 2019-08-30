FEMA approves $6.4 million in aid for Missouri

CNN

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Missourians are receiving $6.4 million in federal disaster relief.

Across the state, about 1,400 households have been approved to receive aid through the FEMA individual assistance program.

According to a FEMA spokeswoman, residents in Mid-Missouri are receiving about $800,000 in relief. In Cole County, 138 are approved for disaster relief totaling $651,806. Boone County has eight approved households and Callaway County has 12, coming to nearly $150,000 in FEMA aid.

FEMA announced all disaster relief centers in the state are closed. Residents affected by recent storms between April 29 and July 5 can apply on FEMA's website or by calling the agency at 800-621-3362.

Missouri residents have until Sept. 9 to apply for individual grants. A FEMA spokeswoman said the grants cover basic home repairs, rent for temporary housing and construction.

FEMA mitigation experts will be in Jefferson City until Sept. 3, working with residents whose homes were damaged from recent severe storms. Starting Thursday crews will be at the Menard's at 810 Stonecreek Drive and the Lowe's at 3441 Missouri Blvd. Friday and Tuesday crews will be at the home improvement stores from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday workers will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday FEMA availability is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. FEMA has the day off on Monday.