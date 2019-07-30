Missouri - The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Gov. Mike Parson's request for more federal assistance.

Local governments and nonprofits in 68 counties across the state will receive disaster assistance. The aid goes toward repairs for infrastructure damaged from severe storms between April 29 and July 5.

FEMA has agreed to our request to provide federal assistance to local governments and nonprofits in 68 counties recovering from flooding and severe storms between April 29 and July 5. FEMA assistance will go to repairing damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 29, 2019

"This federal assistance will greatly assist in those efforts and speed the pace of recovery," Parson said in a release from FEMA.

Cole, Camden, Maries and Randolph Counties are among the Mid-Missouri counties that will receive added assistance from FEMA.

The announcement includes grants through FEMA's hazard mitigation program. Assistance through the program is used to prevent loss of life and land from natural hazards.

According to a FEMA official, more than 900 homeowners living in counties affected by recent flooding and tornadoes are approved for individual disaster assistance. Since President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration earlier this month, $4.2 million in FEMA grants is being used to pay for people displaced from the storms and basic home repairs.

About $600,000 is being used for homes in Mid-Missouri. A total of 90 homeowners in Cole County are approved to receive individual assistance grants, which reflects about $440,000 in federal aid. Residents in Miller County are receiving about $160,000 through the same program.

A FEMA disaster relief center is open in Cole County each day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. except Sunday. Missourians have until Sept. 9 to apply for individual assistance through FEMA.