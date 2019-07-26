FEMA center opens in Osage County

FEMAState Disaster Recovery Center...

LINN, Mo. - A disaster recovery center opened in Osage County Friday morning, offering one-on-one assistance to Missourians affected by recent flooding, severe storms and tornadoes.

The center located at St. George Parish in Linn will be open Friday, Saturday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

Anyone considering to visit the recovery center should first register online here.

This comes after the center was previously located in Miller County.

As of Wednesday, FEMA approved 767 households for individual assistance grants statewide. FEMA has also given out $3.4 million in grant money that goes directly to the survivors of the floods and storms in Missouri. The agency has also paid out $18 million from its national flood insurance policies in Missouri.

