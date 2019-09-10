FEMA disaster aid applications for Missourians close tonight

Deadline for FEMA aid

Missouri residents affected by flooding, tornadoes and severe storms have until midnight to apply online for disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA has approved individual assistance applications for 1,449 Missouri households and $6,732,597.31 in total, according to data as of Monday evening.

Residents in 26 Missouri counties could apply for individual assistance.

The FEMA National Flood Insurance Program has paid at least $42 million with an average payout of $39,614, said Caty Eisterhold, the public information officer for the State Emergency Management Agency.

She said the Small Business Association has approved about $11.8 million in disaster loans. Recipients included 213 homeowners and renters and 11 businesses and non-profits.