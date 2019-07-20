FEMA opening recovery center in Cole County

Copyright 2019 CNN

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is opening a disaster recovery center in Jefferson City on Sunday.

The center will give Missourians affected by recent flooding, severe storms, and tornadoes, an opportunity to get one-on-one assistance.

The agency says recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain how assistance programs work, and help survivors with their applications.

The center will be at the Cole County/Jefferson City Office of Emergency Management at 1736 Southridge Drive, in Jefferson City.

It will be open from 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. daily. Missourians from any county can visit any recovery center.

FEMA asks people to register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.