Few Jefferson City health violations found, August restaurant report says

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - More than half of businesses inspected in Jefferson City were cited for one or fewer health code violations last month.

The Jefferson City Department of Environmental Health Services released its report of monthly restaurant inspections Sept. 3, detailing inspection results at 33 food establishments.

The report shows that more than half of the establishments checked in August were found to have only one violation or none at all.

One of the kitchens that avoided a citation was the Learning Connection Child Development Center at 136 Scott Station Road.

Only two businesses were cited five or more times in the August report: Great American Cookie & Marble Slab Creamery located within the Capital Mall and Manuel's Taqueria‌ on Missouri Boulevard.

The creamery was cited with five "core" violations. Such violations are considered less serious than "priority" violations. The Taqueria was cited with two priority violations on the initial Aug. 14 inspection and two more during the follow-up inspection on Aug. 26.

In total, Manuel's Taqueria was cited with four priority violations and five core violations between the two inspections. A final follow-up inspection was performed Aug. 30, during which the restaurant was found to have no violations.

The full Jefferson City inspection report for August can be viewed by following this link.